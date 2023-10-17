Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 775,207 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

