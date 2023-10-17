Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,521 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 2,583,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,589. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

