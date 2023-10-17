Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 2,684,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

