Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $430,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

