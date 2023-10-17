Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,989. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.