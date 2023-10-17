Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 59.50% 11.42% 4.98% Blue Owl Capital Competitors -11.51% -3.29% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Competitors 352 1474 2679 53 2.53

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 82.26%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 41.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $927.73 million $556.72 million 6.32 Blue Owl Capital Competitors $950.17 million $102.14 million 148.71

Blue Owl Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market and upper middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment. It seeks to invest in investments with maturities typically between three and ten years. It seeks to make investments generally ranging in size between $20 million and $250 million.

