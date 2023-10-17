BNB Price Reaches $212.19 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $212.19 or 0.00744638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.19 billion and $348.39 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,656 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,705,766.30955377. The last known price of BNB is 213.20742983 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1685 active market(s) with $489,390,197.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

