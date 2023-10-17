BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Position Reduced by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,310 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 872,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 58,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,530. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

