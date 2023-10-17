boohoo group (BHOOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

boohoo group (OTCMKTS: BHOOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2023 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2023 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2023 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55).

10/4/2023 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.32).

10/4/2023 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $6.93 on Tuesday. boohoo group plc has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

