Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,978.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,136. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,846.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

