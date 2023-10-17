Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

