Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

