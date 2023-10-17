Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 8,021,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,660. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

