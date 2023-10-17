Brighton Jones LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 464,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,180. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

