Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. 1,397,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,781. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,630,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,679 shares of company stock worth $163,513,170. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

