Brighton Jones LLC Sells 729 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 2,066,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,624. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

