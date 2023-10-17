Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 211,785 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,259,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $157,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,430,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.