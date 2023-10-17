Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 338,661 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.08% of Match Group worth $242,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

