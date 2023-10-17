Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.05% of CoStar Group worth $381,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 354,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,656. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

