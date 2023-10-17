Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Intuit worth $1,620,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $544.91. 534,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,668. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

