Brown Advisory Inc. Has $691.02 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $691,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.46. The stock had a trading volume of 404,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,715. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

