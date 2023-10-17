Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 102,032 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 102,032 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.58% of Allegion worth $166,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. 108,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.