Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.52% of Generac worth $326,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after buying an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 22.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,459. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.