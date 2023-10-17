Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,410 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Casey’s General Stores worth $169,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile



Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

