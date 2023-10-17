Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 717,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,679. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.