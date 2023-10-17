BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BT Brands Trading Down 8.7 %

BTBD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

