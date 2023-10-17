Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Tuesday. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

