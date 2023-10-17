Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Acquires $14,993.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO David North purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $14,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $53,556.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 316,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,493. The company has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.