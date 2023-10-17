C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of AI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 7,374,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,702,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

