Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.42. Cadre has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.