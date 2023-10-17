CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 154,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,702. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.40 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

