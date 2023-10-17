Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 2,741,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment



Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

