CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAMP

CalAmp Trading Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 356,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,043. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 513,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.