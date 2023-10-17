California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 189,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,646. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

