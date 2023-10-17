Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.93. 39,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 232,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.