CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220,153.35 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,153.35 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,506.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00217466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00795026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00527816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00052310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00137135 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

