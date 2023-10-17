Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

Canoo stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 112,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,635. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

