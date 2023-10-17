Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 22,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 94,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$19.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

