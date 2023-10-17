Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 258,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,412. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. The business had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.