Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CACO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 12,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Caravelle International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

