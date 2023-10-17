Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133.51 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.70 billion and approximately $133.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.82 or 0.05487799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,218,625,061 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

