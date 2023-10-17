CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CarMax Stock Up 0.2 %

KMX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

