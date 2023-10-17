CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.03 or 0.99976604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002218 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0353984 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,504,453.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

