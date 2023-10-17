Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 188,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 27,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,695. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.