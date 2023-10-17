Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $106.36 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $106.36 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

