Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 1.8%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 83,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 130,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

Checkit Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25. The stock has a market cap of £29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -305.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Checkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.