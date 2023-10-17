Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.53% of Chewy worth $257,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 867.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 2,907,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

