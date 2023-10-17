Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Up 0.9%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 26,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,228% from the average session volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
