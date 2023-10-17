Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,001,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,835,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 738,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 249,269 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,364,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 205,085 shares during the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.