ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 407,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 79,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,558. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

